Brittney Griner Lands on Cover of TIME Magazine: Social Media Reacts

Brittney Griner‘s “Fight for Freedom” landed her on the cover of TIME Magazine this week. As you can imagine, social media buzzed with reaction when the publication released this week’s edition.

Griner’s detainment in Russia and the United States’ ongoing battle to bring her back to America has been one of the biggest sports stories over the summer. She’s been detained since February for having cannabis oil inside a Russian airport.

Here’s the cover from this week’s TIME Magazine issue:

A feature story on the WNBA star’s fight for freedom is also inside this week’s edition. Senior editor Sean Gregory wrote the feature piece. Griner is just the second professional athlete to be featured on the cover of TIME Magazine in 2022. The publication also featured MLB star Shohei Ohtani.

Social media produced plenty of reactions to TIME Magazine’s cover:

That’s a little dramatic now, cmon. — Alex Vee (@VeeeeAlex) July 27, 2022

Beautiful cover! There are countless people on BG’s side but unfortunately some people feel the need to hijack the comments and be hateful. I know that her family, friends and teammates (and fans!!) are beyond grateful for the news that she and Paul Whelan have real hope today ❤️ — Marie Liu (@MarieLi04795310) July 28, 2022

If just an average person got caught bringing drugs onto a plane would they be on your cover? — Frank DeLucia (@delucia913) July 27, 2022

I’m a Baylor grad and have been a #BrittneyGriner fan for years. I’m also a big supporter of the Biden administration. It’s PAST time for something to be done. pic.twitter.com/07qtwzykL9 — bluebonnetdem IVotedFor46🐾🐾🐾 (@McElroyMarra) July 28, 2022

Multimedia artist Lorna Simpson designed the cover.

United States Willing to Negotiate for Brittney Griner’s Release

The United States has made it clear that it is willing to negotiate with Russia for the release of Brittney Griner and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

Per CNN, the United States offered to release Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for the release of Griner and Whelan. Per Reuters, Russia has not agreed to the deal.

“In the coming days, I expect to speak with Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov for the first time since the war began,” United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. “I plan to raise an issue that’s a top priority for us — the release of Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, who have been wrongly detained and must be allowed to come home.

“We put a substantial offer on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal. And I’ll use the conversation to follow up personally, and I hope move us toward a resolution.”