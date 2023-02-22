Brittney Griner Looks Very Different in Her Return to WNBA Court

Brittney Griner was back on the basketball court this week. It’s where she belongs. And she’s showing off a new look.

She literally cut off her past sometime during her 10-month incarceration in a Russian prison. First, let’s look at some of the photos posted by Griner’s team, the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, welcoming the two-time Olympic gold medalist back to the team.

The Mercury’s social media account posted a photo of Brittney Griner with the caption “there she is” along with an orange heart emoji.

There she is 🧡 pic.twitter.com/AM2GZcAIOy — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 21, 2023

Brittney Griner Cut Off Her Long Hair In Russian Prison

Yes, Brittney Griner cut off her waist-length signature ‘locks. She’s sported locks since she starred for Nimitz High School in Houston. But her very long hair became a burden while she was detained at a Russian prison work farm. Maria Blagovolina, Griner’s Russian attorney, told ESPN that her client cut her hair sometime around Thanksgiving. It all was because of the bitter cold weather. A judge sentenced Griner to a nine-year prison sentence, so it appeared that the basketball standout was preparing to be there for a long stay.

“It’s very cold in there and every time she washed her hair she got cold and would get a chill,” Blagovolina told ESPN. “She should have waited until New Year’s Day.”

Brittney Griner signed a new, one-year deal with the Mercury earlier this month. The team announced it on Tuesday. The contract will pay her $165,100. Phoenix selected Griner with the No. 1 pick of the 2013 draft. She’s starting her 10th season with the team. Of course, she missed all of last season because of the incarceration.

Russian police arrested Griner on Feb. 17, 2022 on drug possession charges. She’d traveled to the country, which was on the verge of war with Ukraine, to report to her other team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, in the Russian Premier League. She was taken into custody at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after authorities searched her luggage and found vape canisters with cannabis oil.

But Griner was set free on Dec. 8, as part of a prisoner swap that happened in the United Arab Emirates.

Griner Will Play Her First WNBA Game in May

The WNBA season starts in May. Phoenix kicks off the year on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks. They’ll open at home two days later. No doubt, she’ll be prepared. The team is billing it as “the moment BG steps back on the court will be one you never forget.”

The Mercury also shared another tidbit in regards to Brittney Griner. The tweet said “Found a note in the locker room, my friends.” The note said “I’M BACK MF!!” with Griner’s autograph.

Found a note in the locker room, my friends 🤗 pic.twitter.com/OwA5IwxuSZ — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the Mercury still is trying to help secure the release of former Marine Paul Whelan, who still is in a Russian prison. The team’s social media account tweeted: “Although BG is home, other Americans are not. In honor of Brittney re-signing (Tuesday), our leadership team spent the afternoon writing letters to Paul Whelan. We encourage you to join us in writing to Paul with the address listed in the first photograph.”