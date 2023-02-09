Brittney Griner Makes Her Feelings on USA Basketball Clear

Although Brittney Griner is not present at the USA Basketball training camp, she is still keeping up with the team. According to a report from The Washington Times, Griner sent a text message to Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the camp was going.

Griner was released in a prisoner swap with Russia in December after spending nearly 10 months in a Russian prison. With all that she has been through, it only makes sense she would want to take some time off. But according to Taurasi, she doesn’t plan on it being permanent.

“She wants to be a part of this like no one else,” Taurasi told the Times. “So, she’ll get there eventually. She’ll find her footing.”

Griner is back home in Phoenix and said in an Instagram post she intends to play for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury in 2023. The seven-time all-star has spent the entirety of her eight-year playing career with the team.

Taurasi, who also plays for the Mercury, revealed that she has worked out with Griner and the two have kept in touch since her return home. USA basketball coach Cheryl Reeve has not spoken with Brittney Griner since her return to the country. However, she said the team will be happy to have her back when the time comes.

“We’ve missed her and when she’s ready we’ll welcome her back,” Reeve said.

Griner helped USA basketball to gold medals at the Olympics in both 2016 and 2020.

More on Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison

Griner’s detainment in Russia began at an airport in February 2022, where she later pleaded guilty to charges that began with a discovery of cannabis-derived oil cartridges in her luggage.

After several months of negotiating, the USA reached a deal with Russia to bring her home to her loved ones. The United States returned international arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russia in exchange for Griner.

Originally, the United States had offered a 2-for-2 prisoner swap involving retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan returning to America. Whelan has been in Russian custody for nearly four years due to being convicted on espionage charges that the United States has called false, per CBS. However, Portnoy added that Russia insisted on a 1-for-1 swap.

Griner’s return brough peace to many close to her, including her wife Cherelle. Taurasi explained what those 10 months where her friend was incarcerated felt like, as well as her joy upon seeing her again.

“Every single day we suffered and hoped she’d be back and not until I saw her, did I really believe it,” Taurasi said. “Just to see her smile, just to see her free, was really emotional for everyone.”

Now, Griner faces the challenge of readjusting to life back in America. But Taurasi and others that know her believe she will come back stronger than ever when she decides to.