Brittney Griner Makes Plea for Commitment to Americans Detained Overseas

WNBA star Brittney Griner made a public appearance at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards Saturday, one of her first since returning to the United States after a 10-month stay in Russian detainment on drug charges.

Host, singer and actress Queen Latifah introduced Griner alongside her wife, Cherelle, to the crowd at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Brittney Griner and her wife take the stage to huge applause at the #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/j0aWQNokpC — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 26, 2023

“As we gather here tonight in the spirit of overcoming adversity, I want to take a moment to recognize someone who has done just that,” Queen Latifah said. “Back home, back here with us tonight where she belongs, our sis, Brittney Griner.”

Griner, who was part of a one-on-one prisoner swap which sent convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia, encouraged everyone to continue fighting to bring home every American detained overseas.

“It feels so good to be here, especially with my beautiful, amazing wife and with all of y’all here today,” Griner said. “I want to thank everyone and let’s keep fighting to bring home every American still detained overseas.”

Brittney Griner Ready to Make WNBA Return

Griner, 32, inked a one-year, $165,100 deal with the Phoenix Mercury last Saturday, per ESPN. Richard Cohen of Her Hoops Stats noted that Griner’s contract leaves the Mercury with enough for two vet minimums and two base minimums in their final four standard roster spots.

Griner will make good on her promise and return to the Mercury, who selected her first overall in the 2013 WNBA Draft, for a 10th season. Griner last suited up for the Mercury in 2021, where she averaged 20.5 points and a career-high 9.5 rebounds per game. She led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals, where the Chicago Sky ousted Phoenix in four games.

Griner has been an All-Star in seven of her nine seasons, with career averages of 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. The Mercury open up their 2023 campaign on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19. Two days later, Griner’s first home game back will come against the Sky.