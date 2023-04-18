Brittney Griner Makes Surprise Appearance To Fight For Americans Unjustly Detained Overseas

Brittney Griner dropped by a function in New York last week to declare her newest goal.

“I want to continue to fight to bring home every American detained overseas,” Griner told the crowd. “That means everything to me.”

Brittney Griner appeared at the National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment Luncheon with her wife, Cherelle. She was an unexpected guest and she only made a cameo appearance.

She thanked everyone for all their prayers. “They reached me while I was there.”

“We have to reunite all these families who are going through these really strange times, challenging times,” Brittney Griner told the crowd. “You never know how alone you feel, but you know people back at home are praying for you.”

Brittney Griner appeared with her wife, Cherelle, at a luncheon in New York last week. She vowed to help free every detained American overseas and reunite them their families. Griner spent nine months in a Russian prison after she was arrested for possession of hasish oil. (Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Brittney Griner Headed Back to WNBA Next Month

Griner recently signed a one-year contract with the Phoenix Mercury. The team starts play next month. But like other WNBA players, Griner supplemented her income by playing basketball in another country during the off-season. In February 2022, she was on her way to play for a team in the Russian Premier League. But police searched her luggage at the Moscow airport and found vape cartridges containing a small amount of medically-prescribed hash oil. The Russian government was days away from invading Ukraine. And the United States is a supporter of Ukraine.

A Russian judge sentenced Griner to nine years in prison. But in December, she was released as part of a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Since returning home, Griner announced that she’s writing a book about her experiences in a Russian prison. And now she’s announcing she wants to help others come home. American Paul Whelan still is in a Russian prison. And the country recently detained Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter. On Tuesday, a Russian court upheld his detention on charges of espionage. The U.S. government, as it did with Brittney Griner and Whelan, declared Gershkovich as wrongfully detained.

Earlier this month, Time magazine included Griner among its 100 most influential people in the world. Sue Bird, who was a teammate of Brittney Griner on the Olympic team, wrote a short essay on why “BG” was so influential.

“But underneath this story of inner strength is so much more,” Bird wrote. “BG’s wrongful detainment brought attention to issues like the inequities in pay for women athletes, which sometimes compel us to put ourselves in dangerous situations to maximize our financial worth.

“It brought to light the dozens of Americans wrongfully detained around the world, and BG continues to use her platform as a sports superstar to advocate for their release. It speaks to the power of the women who rallied around her—Black women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, our WNBA community—and who made certain her name was never forgotten, that she’d return home. These are the women who get [stuff] done.”