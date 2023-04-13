Brittney Griner Named to Time’s List of 100 Most Influential People of 2023

On Thursday, TIME Magazine released their 2023 TIME 100, a list of the 100 most influential people of the previous calendar year. This time around, a certain renowned WNBA player made the cut. That woman is former Baylor star Brittney Griner, who became the subject of a massive political argument stateside after she was arrested and detained in Russia over marijuana use. Of course, Griner was eventually freed and brought back to the States.

Griner’s name and story certainly dominated headlines for long stretches of 2022 before she was ultimately freed. You’d be hard pressed to find very many Americans who don’t know her name. And while she was a superstar basketball player in college and a star in the WBNA as well, it was this saga that brought her name to the forefront of the nation’s news cycle.

Fellow WNBA star Sue Bird was tapped to write Brittney Griner’s tribute as part of the TIME100 piece. She said the following about Griner and her journey home:

Sue Bird’s tribute to Brittney Griner

“Brittney Griner’s story represents so much. First off, it’s about resilience. BG spent nearly 10 months in Russian prison, wrongfully detained, but never lost hope or her sense of humor. She was BG, through and through, throughout her horrible ordeal.”

“But underneath this story of inner strength is so much more. BG’s wrongful detainment brought attention to issues like the inequities in pay for women athletes, which sometimes compel us to put ourselves in dangerous situations to maximize our financial worth. It brought to light the dozens of Americans wrongfully detained around the world, and BG continues to use her platform as a sports superstar to advocate for their release. It speaks to the power of the women who rallied around her—Black women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, our WNBA community—and who made certain her name was never forgotten, that she’d return home. These are the women who get sh-t done.

“Knowing BG, she’ll focus on the joy and share it generously. She’s back, and I can’t wait to hug her when I see her. #WeAreBG”

Other recipients

Griner also joined the following folks in the Time100 who were listed as “icons” for the year. Take a look:

Jennifer Coolidge

Ke Huy Quan

Sara Mardini and Yursa Mardini

Pedro Pascal

Salman Rushdie

Rowvaughn Wells

Peng Lifa

Shannon Watts

Imara Jones

Ywon Chouinard

Haluk Levent

Tracie D. Hall

King Charles

Shah Rukh Khan

Not bad company at all.