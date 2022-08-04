Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Timeline Update Released: Report

The trial of Brittney Griner came to an end Thursday, with the WNBA star sentenced to nine years in prison and fined $16,500.

The U.S. is ramping up its efforts to bring Griner home, and it could be done via a prisoner swap. Per the Daily Mail, a “desperate” President Joe Biden is looking to swap the “Merchant of Death” arms dealer in exchange for Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan within the coming weeks. The scenario had been merely speculation, but now appears to be well on the table.

The “Merchant of Death” is Viktor Bout, a Russian who was arrested in 2008 in Thailand at the request of the U.S. authorities.

