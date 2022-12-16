brittney-griner-reveals-first-photos-since-returning-to-america

One week after she came back to the U.S. following a one-for-one prison swap with Russia, Brittney Griner reveals the first photos since her return.

Brittney Griner shared the photos, including an image of herself getting off the airplane and embracing her wife, Cherelle Griner. “It feels good to be home!” Griner declared in the post. The WNBA star and Olympic medalist admitted that the past 10 months were not the easiest. “I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

Brittney Griner then addressed everyone who advocated for her release while she was in Russian custody. “I am grateful to each person who advocated for me, especially my wife, Cherelle Griner, my family, Lindsay Kagawa Colas and Casey Wasserman and my whole team at Wasserman, Vince Kozar and the Phoenix Mercury, the players of the WNBA, and my entire WNBA family, Terri Jackson and the WNBPA staff.”

Brittney Griner also shared her appreciation of her Russian legal team, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris. “President Biden, you brought me home, ” she continued. “And I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.”

Brittney Griner Opens Up About What’s Next For Her, Including Her WNBA Plans

Meanwhile, Brittney Griner spoke about her current plans since returning to the U.S. “As I transition home to enjoy the holidays with my family, I want to acknowledge and thank the entire PISA staff and medical team at the San Antonio Fort Sam Houston Base. I appreciate the time and care to make sure I was okay and equipped with the tools for this new journey.”

Brittney Griner then wrote about her plan to return to the WNBA. “I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

Meanwhile, Brittney Griner’s wife shared her appreciation for those who helped with support during the whole ordeal. “As BG and I start our journey to heal our minds, bodies, and spirits— I wanted to personally say thank you to some of the hands; seen and unseen, that helped make it possible for me to see my wife again!”