Brittney Griner Reveals if She Plans to Play in WNBA Again

WNBA star Brittney Griner revealed Friday she intends to return to the Phoenix Mercury ahead of the 2023 season.

Griner, who made her return to the United States last week after being detained in Russia for 10 months on drug charges, released her first statement since being home.

“It feels so good to be home!” Griner wrote on Instagram. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.

“… I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

Griner, 32, was involved in a one-on-one prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer. She arrived at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, last Friday. Among those to greet her on the tarmac were Mercury general manager Jim Pitman, team president Vince Kozar and teammate Diana Taurasi. Griner remains in San Antonio, staying in a hotel at Fort Sam Houston with her wife, Cherelle.

Brittney Griner Set for WNBA Return

Griner has been one of the league’s best players since being selected first overall in the 2013 WNBA Draft. She’s been an All-Star in seven of her nine seasons and won a WNBA Championship with the Mercury in 2014. She last played 30 games in the 2021 season, averaging 20.5 points and a career-high 9.5 rebounds per game.

Griner underwent her first basketball workout in 10 months Sunday and was videoed dunking. The Mercury open up their 2023 campaign on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19.