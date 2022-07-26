Brittney Griner Sends Message to Wife as Russian Trial Continues

Brittney Griner held up a photo of her wife, Cherelle, and had a message for her that she wanted to share:

“Good luck on the bar exam.”

Griner was able to speak with ABC News in-between sessions at her Russian trial on Tuesday. The courtroom is in Khimki, which is a suburb of Moscow.

Per Cherelle’s Instagram account, she graduated from law school in May. She recently shared a photo on June 29 and said she would be taking a break from social media until July 28, after she took her exam.

Griner and Cherelle Watson met while in college at Baylor. They linked up again when they both landed on the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury in 2013. Griner was married to Glory Johnson from 2015-to-2016, but then got divorced. She proposed to Cherelle in 2018 and they got married in 2019.

In June 2020, Griner posted on Instagram a memory of the first time she and Cherelle met:

“I will never forget the day I met you at Baylor in the sub area!” Griner wrote. “You had no idea but I knew you were the one for me baby.”

Brittney Griner Mural in Washington D.C. Almost One Week Old

Last Monday in Washington D.C., an artist named Isaac Campbell put up a 15-foot tall mural of Brittney Griner and other “wrongfully detained” Americans.

A mural featuring Brittney Griner in her Olympic jersey and 17 other “wrongfully detained” Americans unveiled today in DC pic.twitter.com/ChoJQyTnvh — Chris Bumbaca (@BOOMbaca) July 20, 2022

Photos of the 18 people on the mural were provided by loved ones in the Bring Our Families Home campaign. The non-profit is dedicated to returning 64 known hostages from overseas back to the United States.

Once Campbell received all the photos, he enlarged and printed them onto paper. After that, he affixed the photos to the wall using flour, water and sugar. It created a non-toxic, biodegradable glue. He says it took eight hours to construct.