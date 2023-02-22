Brittney Griner Sends Warning Shot to WNBA, World

Brittney Griner is ready to reclaim her spot as one of the most dominant players in the WNBA following a 10-month stay in Russian detainment on drug charges.

Days after re-signing with the Phoenix Mercury, the team’s Twitter account delivered a message from Griner — circa Michael Jordan 1995.

Found a note in the locker room, my friends 🤗 pic.twitter.com/OwA5IwxuSZ — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 21, 2023

“I’m Back MF!!” Griner wrote.

Griner, 32, inked a one-year, $165,100 deal with the Phoenix Mercury Saturday, per ESPN. Richard Cohen of Her Hoops Stats noted that Griner’s contract leaves the Mercury with enough for two vet minimums and two base minimums in their final four standard roster spots.

Griner will make good on her promise and return to the Mercury, who selected her first overall in the 2013 WNBA Draft, for a 10th season. Griner last suited up for the Mercury in 2021, where she averaged 20.5 points and a career-high 9.5 rebounds per game. She led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals, where the Chicago Sky ousted Phoenix in four games.

Griner has been an All-Star in seven of her nine seasons, with career averages of 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. The Mercury open up their 2023 campaign on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19. Two days later, Griner’s first home game back will come against the Sky.

The 6-foot-9 center was all smiles as she participated in her first shootaround Tuesday since announcing her return to the WNBA.

Mercury Welcome Brittney Griner Back With Open Arms

“It’s a great day for all of us to announce that Brittney Griner has officially signed to play for the Mercury in 2023,” Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said in a press release Tuesday. “We missed BG every day that she was gone and, while basketball was not our primary concern, her presence on the floor, in our locker room, around our organization, and within our community was greatly missed.

“We will continue to use the resources of our organization to support her, on and off the floor, and we are thrilled for her that she gets to return to basketball, which she loves so dearly. This is a special signing and today is a special day for all of us.”