Brittney Griner Signs New WNBA Deal, Contract Details Revealed

Brittney Griner will officially make her WNBA return in 2023 after being in Russian detainment for 10 months on drug charges.

Griner, 32, inked a one-year, $165,100 deal with the Phoenix Mercury Saturday, per ESPN. Richard Cohen of Her Hoops Stats noted that Griner’s contract leaves the Mercury with enough for two vet minimums and two base minimums in their final four standard roster spots.

Griner will make good on her promise and return to the Mercury, who selected her first overall in the 2013 WNBA Draft, for a 10th season. Griner last suited up for the Mercury in 2021, where she averaged 20.5 points and a career-high 9.5 rebounds per game. She led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals, where Phoenix was ousted by the Chicago Sky in four games.

Griner has been an All-Star in seven of her nine seasons, with career averages of 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. The Mercury open up their 2023 campaign on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19. Two days later, Griner’s first home game back will come against the Sky.

In addition to Griner, the Mercury announced that team legend Diana Taurasi will return for a 19th campaign in 2023. Taurasi, 40, is one of the most decorated players in league history — a three-time WNBA champion and 2009 MVP.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told CNN Friday she recently met with Griner in Phoenix.

“I met with her in Phoenix,” Engelbert said. “Brittney is doing remarkably well, and she’s starting to train. We’re so excited to have her back in the league after an awful ordeal.”

Engelbert said she wanted to allow Griner to have some time to herself after returning from Russia in December.

“We wanted to give her the holidays to meet with family and friends,” Engelbert said. “Just a remarkable experience. She has a remarkable story about what she went through, but we’re looking forward to having her back in the W.”