WNBA star Brittney Griner is back sporting her No. 42 Phoenix Mercury jersey just one week after re-signing with the franchise.

Phoenix took to social media Friday to show off a new-look Griner, taking part in her first photoshoot since being back with the team.

Griner, 32, inked a one-year, $165,100 deal with the Mercury last Saturday, per ESPN. Richard Cohen of Her Hoops Stats noted that Griner’s contract leaves the Mercury with enough for two vet minimums and two base minimums in their final four standard roster spots.

Griner will make good on her promise and return to the Mercury, who selected her first overall in the 2013 WNBA Draft, for a 10th season. Griner last suited up for the Mercury in 2021, where she averaged 20.5 points and a career-high 9.5 rebounds per game. She led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals, where the Chicago Sky ousted Phoenix in four games.

Days after re-signing, the team’s Twitter account delivered a message from Griner — circa Michael Jordan 1995.

“I’m Back MF!!” Griner wrote.

Griner has been an All-Star in seven of her nine seasons, with career averages of 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. The Mercury open up their 2023 campaign on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19. Two days later, Griner’s first home game back will come against the Sky.

Brittney Griner’s Phoenix Mercury Staff Write Letters To American Marine Imprisoned in Russia

Griner spent 10 months in Russian detainment on drug charges before the United States facilitated her return home. Ex-Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia for over four years, was notably left behind.

Earlier this week, the Mercury’s social media team tweeted a gallery of photos in support of Whelan.

“Although BG is home, other Americans are not,” the team wrote on Twitter. “In honor of Brittney re-signing today, our leadership team spent the afternoon writing letters to Paul Whelan. We encourage you to join us in writing to Paul with the address listed in the first photograph.”