Brittney Griner Supporters Plan Protest Outside Russian Embassy

Supporters of Brittney Griner plan to let the Russian Embassy hear about the country’s poor treatment of the WNBA star. A protest is reportedly planned for 4:20 p.m. outside the embassy in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

The Washington Post reported that a group known as DC Marijuana Justice plans to protest outside the Russian Embassy. The group will protest a Russian court’s decision to deny Griner’s appeal. She’s sentenced to serve nine years in prison on cannabis-related charges.

“Just as it’s unacceptable for Americans to sit behind bars for simple possession of cannabis, it’s absolutely unacceptable for an American sitting in a Russian Gulag,” said cannabis activist Adam Eidinger. “We feel compelled to protest the Russian Federation, and President Putin, who’s clearly using an American citizen as a pawn in his war against Ukraine.”

Protestors plan to bring flags with marijuana leaves, along with a large, inflatable joint with a message for Griner. The group reportedly plans to throw marijuana leaves along the embassy’s grounds, as well.

Eidinger said he also wants Russian President Vladimir Putin “to take a good look at what freedom looks like.”

Report Describes Horrific Conditions Brittney Griner Faces

A report from Yahoo described the horrific conditions that Brittney Griner will likely face during her nine-year prison sentence. Hopes of her release without government intervention ended on Tuesday when a court denied her appeal.

The report indicates that Griner faces “harsh, life-threatening” circumstances when transferred to a penal colony.

“Conditions in prisons and detention centers varied but were often harsh and life threatening,” a report on Russian human rights abuses said. “Overcrowding, abuse by guards and inmates, limited access to health care, food shortages, and inadequate sanitation were common in prisons, penal colonies, and other detention facilities.”

Authorities detained Griner in February after locating vape cartridges containing hashish oil. In August, the court found the WNBA star guilty on the drug-related charges.