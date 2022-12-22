Brittney Griner Urges Fans To Support, Send Letters to Imprisoned Marine Paul Whelan

A huge part of what makes America so great is the right to freedom of speech. That means you can say whatever you want about Brittney Griner and that whole situation without worrying about becoming a political prisoner (like her), just because you disagree with the terms of the prisoner swap that brought her home.

Plenty of people voiced opinions about the controversial deal with the Russian government that ultimately brought her home. A lot of folks seemed to justifiably think that setting free a notorious international arms dealer nicknamed the “Merchant of Death” was a steep price to pay. Some people, like Steph Curry, were understandably excited the biggest name in women’s basketball was coming home, although his description of her “sacrifices” left others frustrated. LeBron James called the day she returned home a “great day for us as Americans.”

Other opinions about the situation didn’t share the same excitement. Elon Musk absolutely blasted the decision to set free “one of the most dangerous men in the world” in return for Griner’s freedom. Other responses from the likes of NFL legend Boomer Esiason and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons seemed more focused on the outrageous fact that President Biden left a Marine Corps veteran in a Russian jail cell while he focused on bringing home Griner instead.

It’s a complicated issue for sure. The rest of the world doesn’t share the same freedoms that we do in America. Brittney Griner’s recent actions regarding that still-imprisoned Marine are pretty cool. According to TMZ, she has been urging her fans to rally around Paul Whelan in the same way they rallied around her.

Brittney Griner Encourages Fans To Send Letters to Imprisoned Marine Paul Whelan

It’s not the first time that Brittney Griner’s camp has spoken in support of Paul Whelan. He’s the 52-year-old Marine Corps veteran still stuck in Russia. Now she’s encouraging her fans to proactively do the same. Griner emphasized how much messages from home helped her through the 10 months she spent behind bars in Russia. She said the letters helped keep her hope alive. She’s now asking everyone who sent her a letter to do the same for Paul Whelan.



“Your letters were also bigger than uplifting me,” the WNBA champ said in a handwritten note she posted online. “They showed me the power of collective hands. Together, we can do hard things. I’m living proof of that.”

Her note specifically mentions Paul Whelan by name as she asks people to show the same amount of love for him that they showed her. “I hope you’ll join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for other Americans to be rescued and returned to their families.” Her post also includes details on where to send letters to him.



Whelan remains behind bars in Russia. He is serving a 16-year prison sentence for an espionage charge from 2018. The Biden Administration maintains that they are trying to find a way to bring him home too, though a valuable bargaining chip was just spent on Griner.