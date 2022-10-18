Brittney Griner’s Wife Sends Message to President Biden on WNBA Star’s Birthday

Today, on October 18th, WNBA star Brittney Griner celebrated her 32nd birthday while still detained in Russia. Her wife, Cherelle Griner, posted a video on social media marking eight months since Russian authorities arrested Brittney at a Moscow airport. In the video, Cherelle sends support to her wife and thanks President Joe Biden and his administration for their efforts to bring Brittney home.

As of Monday, Brittney Griner has officially been detained in Russia for eight months. Russian police arrested the Phoenix Mercury star for having cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage. Ever since, Griner’s wife, along with politicians, celebrities, and other athletes have called for Brittney’s release.

Many think her 9-year sentence is far too harsh for the crime, which she pleaded guilty to over the summer. In her video, Cherelle Griner admits she’s had a rough time without her wife as some think Russia is using Brittney as a political pawn.

“I’ve felt every moment of the grueling seven months without her,” Cherelle said in the video.

Yet Cherelle is also thankful for the U.S. government and anyone else that continues to fight to free Brittney Griner.

“I want to thank President Biden for the Administration’s efforts to secure her release,” Cherelle continued. “As my family and I continue on this journey, I’d like to thank our friends, leaders and supporters who continue to stand with us and advocate for Brittney’s swift and safe return.”

“Let’s share a unified commitment to bringing all Americans home to their families and loved ones,” Cherelle concluded in the video.

As Brittney Griner spends her birthday in a Russian prison, her wife is asking for further support. Cherelle is asking others to support her cause by using the hashtags #WeAreBG and #BringThemHome on social media. As of now, Griner is serving a 9-year prison sentence, but her legal team is appealing the verdict next week.

Brittney Griner’s Wife Voices Concern That Her Partner Will Never Return Home

A couple weeks ago, Cherelle gave her first in-depth interview about Brittney Griner and her detainment in Russia. Cherelle sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings to speak about her wife’s ongoing situation.

During their discussion, Griner’s partner admitted she’s concerned that Brittney will never return home. Additionally, Cherelle said that the last eight months haven’t felt real, like she’s stuck in a movie.

“In no world would I have ever thought our president and a foreign nation president would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife,” Cherelle explained. “It feels to me as if she is a hostage. … It terrifies me.”

Cherelle is also hoping that the U.S. and Russia can work together to bring Brittney home. Griner’s wife wants the two countries to set aside their differences, at least temporarily, so that the WNBA star can return to the United States.

“My brain can’t even fathom it,” Cherelle said in the interview. “I feel like everyday I hear something new, and it’s terrifying.”