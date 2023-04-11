WNBA star Brittney Griner has decided to write a memoir about her time in a Russian prison. The Associated Press reported on the news this week. It is already scheduled for a 2024 release date.

Russian authorities arrested Griner at an airport in Moscow in February 2022. The basketball star was carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil while traveling, a crime in the country.

Griner was then detained for nearly 10 months in prison. A court found Griner guilty of the crimes, sentencing her to nine years. After months of negotiations, the United States and Russia agreed to a one-for-one prisoner exchange.

Russia released Griner in exchange for the release of arms dealer Viktor Bout. The two countries reached an agreement in December and the WNBA star returned to the U.S. before the Christmas holiday.

Griner released a statement regarding her upcoming memoir.

“That day (in February) was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share,” Griner said in a statement released by Alfred A. Knopf.

“The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud. After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world.”

Though she was detained in a Russian prison for nearly 10 months, Griner still intends on returning to the court for the Phoenix Mercury as soon as possible. During Monday night’s WNBA Draft, ESPN reporter Holly Rowe provided an update on the star.

“We are all so grateful that Brittney Griner is back and safe. I am told she is very happy,” Rowe said during the second round of the WNBA Draft, via On3. “Checking with some people in the Mercury organization, she is doing very well. She is celebrating small gains.

“It’s going to take some time to get Brittney back, but she is working every day and the people around her in that organization have given her everything she needs to be successful there from therapists, nutrition, workouts, working on the court.”

She inked a one-year, $165,100 deal with the Mercury this offseason after expressing her desire to return to the court. This will be her 10th season in the league.