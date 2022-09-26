Brittney Griner’s Former Coach, Kim Mulkey, Refuses to Comment on WNBA Star’s Detainment

Since her detainment in February, many WNBA players, professional athletes and celebrities have commented on Brittney Griner’s arrest and detainment in Russia. Griner’s former college coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey, won’t be added to the list.

Now at LSU, Mulkey hosted an annual preseason press conference before the start of the women’s college basketball season. the head coach was asked about Griner’s situation in Russia, but she side-stepped the question.

A reporter in attendance asked Mulkey for her thoughts, saying, “I don’t think I’ve seen anything from you on that.” Mulkey responded with, “And you won’t.”

Griner played for Mulkey from 2009-13. The two claimed a national championship during the 2011-12 season and enjoyed a perfect 40-0 record. Griner earned the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player award.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February. She was arrested after authorities found hashish oil cartridges at an airport in Moscow. In August, the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of the drug-related charges.

Brittney Griner’s “Good Friend” Continues to Play in Russia

Since Griner’s sentencing, many WNBA players have decided to avoid playing basketball in Russia as a form of protest. The New York Times reports that Alex Bentley, one of Griner’s “good friends,” will continue to play in the country.

Bentley recently signed a contract to play with UMMC Yekaterinburg. Her agent told the New York Times that she’s good friends with Griner, but that she wants to continue playing basketball.

Bentley spent six seasons playing in the WNBA. She was a second-round selection in the 2013 WNBA Draft out of Penn State She last suited up for the Atlanta Dream from 2018-19.

During her WNBA career, Bentley also played overseas — a common occurrence among players in the league.