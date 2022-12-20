Brittney Griner’s Homecoming Party in Waco Has Surprisingly Low Turnout: REPORT

Brittney Griner’s homecoming party at a church in Waco, Texas didn’t get quite the turnout many expected. According to a report from ESPN, around 20 people showed up to welcome the WNBA star home from her detainment in Russia.

Per the report, the crowd was sparse at University Baptist Church, located within two miles of Baylor’s campus. The story indicated that part of the reason why the turnout wasn’t much bigger was because the school was on winter break.

Russia and the United States agreed to a prisoner exchange earlier this month. Russian authorities freed Griner in exchange for the U.S.’s release of arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner was detained in Russia for 10 months prior to her release. She was found guilty on drug-related charges by a Russian court and faced a nine-year prison sentence.

After a deal was struck, President Joe Biden released a statement.

“After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones,” Biden said. “She should’ve been there all along.”

Will Brittney Griner Return to the WNBA?

After spending 10 months in a Russian prison, you would understand if Brittney Griner didn’t focus much on basketball. That’s far from the case, though.

The WNBA star said she intends to get back on the court … and soon. She released a statement on her plans as it pertains to playing the sport she loves.

“It feels so good to be home!” Griner wrote on Instagram. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.

“… I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”