Brittney Griner’s Phoenix Mercury Staff Write Letters To American Marine Imprisoned in Russia

The Phoenix Mercury worked tirelessly to bring home star player Brittney Griner from prison in Russia. But the team also wants to do the same with Paul Whelan, another American still detained.

For now, they’re also trying to let Whelan know he hasn’t been forgotten. Earlier this week, the Mercury social media team tweeted a gallery of photos in support of Whelan, the ex-Marine. The tweet coincided with the signing of Brittney Griner, who officially returned to the court with the Mercury on Tuesday.

The team posted:

“Although BG is home, other Americans are not. In honor of Brittney re-signing today, our leadership team spent the afternoon writing letters to Paul Whelan. We encourage you to join us in writing to Paul with the address listed in the first photograph.” The account ended the tweet with an orange heart. Orange is a Mercury team color.

Although BG is home, other Americans are not. In honor of Brittney re-signing today, our leadership team spent the afternoon writing letters to Paul Whelan.



We encourage you to join us in writing to Paul with the address listed in the first photograph 🧡 pic.twitter.com/wEb38UjNmp — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 22, 2023

Russia Released Brittney Griner in Early December

The Russians released Brittney Griner, Dec. 8. She’d been detained for 10 months when she was released as part of a prisoner exchange. Meanwhile, Whelan is now into his fifth year in a Russian prison. He was arrested Dec. 28, 2018.

In the hours after Griner’s release, Whelan told CNN: “I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four year anniversary of my arrest is coming up.”

“I was arrested for a crime that never occurred,” he said.“I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here.”

Russia’s FSB arrested Whelan at a Moscow hotel. He had traveled back and forth from the United States to Russia many times. He said he was in Moscow on this trip to attend a wedding. However, the FSB said Whelan was there as part of an intelligence operation. In 2020, a Russian court convicted and sentenced Whelan to 16 years in prison. U.S. officials have said his conviction was unfair.

Whelan is a former Marine. He received a punitive, bad misconduct discharge in 2008. When he was arrested in Russia, Whelan worked as director of global security and investigations for an automotive parts manufacturer in Michigan.

U.S. Government Said It Wasn’t a Choice Between Griner of Whelan

A U.S. senior administration official told CNN: “This was not a situation where we had a choice of which American to bring home. It was a choice between bringing home one particular American – Brittney Griner – or bringing home none.”

The Phoenix Mercury celebrated with Brittney Griner earlier this week. She was back on the court after signing a one-year deal with the WNBA team. The Mercury selected Griner with the top pick of the 2013 draft. She’d played every season for them since then before her arrest on drug possession charges last February.