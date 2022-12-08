Brittney Griner’s Prisoner Swap With Russian Viktor Bout Caught on Video: WATCH

Major news broke on Thursday when the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap. Russia released WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for the release of arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner and Bout crossed paths on Thursday, after the two sides reached an agreement. Cameras captured the two on a UAE tarmac by Russian state media outlet TASS.

There’s not much included in the video, which TMZ Sports shared. It’s unclear if Griner and Bout spoke or even acknowledged each other.

Thursday’s prisoner swap was a one-for-one deal. That means that U.S. Marine and current Russian prisoner Paul Whelan remains in prison. Initially, the United States attempted to get Russia to release both Whelan and Griner in exchange for Bout.

President Joe Biden confirmed the news of Griner’s release with a post on Twitter. “Moments ago, I spoke to Brittney Griner,” Biden wrote. “She is on her way home.”

Griner had been detained in Russia since February. A court found her guilty on drug-related charges and was sentenced to a nine-year prison term in August.

Joe Biden Speaks Out After Brittney Griner’s Release

President Joe Biden and other government officials worked hard to bring Brittney Griner home for several months. Once a deal was struck, he spoke about reaching an agreement with Russia.

“After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones. She should’ve been there all along,” Biden said.

“This is a day we worked toward for a long time. We never stopped pushing for her release. It took painstaking and intense negotiations. And I want to thank all the hardworking public servants across my administration, who worked tirelessly to secure her release.”

Social Media Buzzes After Learning of Prisoner Swap

Social media started buzzing after learning of Brittney Griner’s release. Russia detained the WNBA star for 10 months before her release.

“Thank you President Biden and the State Department for bringing home Brittney Griner,” one person wrote. “Stop going to Russia!”

Another social media user chimed in, “I don’t care about Brittney Griner. I’m glad she’s free and hopefully learns a lesson about breaking the law.”

One individual on Twitter kept U.S. Marine Paul Whelan at the forefront of the conversation. “We cannot forget that Paul Whelan remains a wrongly detained prisoner since 2018,” the user said.