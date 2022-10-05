Brittney Griner’s Wife, Cherelle, Speaks out About Her Russian Imprisonment

With Brittney Griner’s defense team set to appeal her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession, the WNBA star’s wife is speaking out about her imprisonment.

During her recent interview with Gayle King, Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle, stated that it feels like the WNBA player is being held as “a hostage” in Russia. “It’s like a movie for me,” Cherelle explained. “In no world did I ever thought our President and a foreign national President would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife.”

Brittney Griner was arrested in February 2022 in Russia after hashish oil was discovered in the WNBA player’s luggage at an airport. Although she admitted to having the oil in her bag, Griner said that packed it by mistake. She also said she had no intention of breaking any Russian laws. Griner was found guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison.

As she spoke about Brittney Griner’s time in prison, the professional basketball player’s wife said it’s been a horrifying experience. “As much as everybody’s telling a different of what BG is, it feels to me as if she’s a hostage. It terrifies me.”

Cherelle then says she worries she will not see Griner again. “When you watch movies sometimes those situations don’t end well. Sometimes they never get the person back.”

President Biden previously stated he and his administration are “working tirelessly” to bring Brittney Griner back. The appeal hearing will take place on October 25th.

Brittney Griner’s Wife Says the WNBA Player Isn’t Well & Is ‘Losing It’

According to The Spun, Brittney’s wife Cherelle told reporter Abby Phillip last month that the basketball player is not doing well and is losing it.

“I don’t think they have quite figured out exactly what Russia wants in return for [Brittney Griner],” the athlete’s wife said. Cherelle also spoke about her meeting with President Biden to discuss finding a way to bring Griner back.

“I’ve felt every minute of the grueling seven months without,” Cherelle said in a statement. “I look forward to the day my wife is back home. As my family and I continue on this journey, I’d like to thank the broad coalition of friends, leaders, and supporters who continue to stand with us and advocate for Brittney’s swift and safe return.”

Brittney Griner’s wife also stated that she wants everyone to share a unified commitment to bringing all Americans home to their families and loved ones. “Together We Are BG.”

President Biden also described the decision to imprison Brittney Griner as unacceptable. “I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates,” Biden declared. He also said he plans to bring home fellow American Paul Whelan. Whelan was accused of spying in Russia and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.