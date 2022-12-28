Brittney Griner’s Wife Recalls Moment She Learned of WNBA Star’s Return to US

Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, felt she could finally exhale upon learning the WNBA star would be returning to the United States after a 10-month detainment in Russia on drug charges.

“I had thought about that moment a thousand times, and I thought I would be full of tears,” Cherelle Griner recently told People.com. “But I was overwhelmingly happy. It was the first time I was able to finally exhale, and I’m like, ‘Oh, thank God, this is such a great day.’”

Brittney Griner, 32, was involved in a one-on-one prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer, earlier this month. Griner was in the middle of serving a nine-year prison sentence before President Joe Biden organized her return.

Cherelle Griner admitted she felt hopeless, wondering if her wife would ever make it back home.

“It was almost as if somebody just punched you in the stomach and you inhaled,” she said. “You never get to breathe out. I was hopeless a lot of days. You try and stay grounded, but I’m human. Still, I would never completely give up hope on my wife’s life.”

The two reunited on the tarmac at an air base in San Antonio when Brittney Griner arrived back in the states.

“We were both just instantly crying,” Cherelle Griner said. “I was standing there full of tears and someone ran over and handed me a handkerchief. I definitely needed it.”

Brittney Griner Returns Home in Time for Holidays

Days after her return, Brittney Griner spoke out publicly for the first time since her detainment.

“It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn,” she wrote on Instagram. “I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

Brittney Griner, a seven-time All-Star and 2014 WNBA Champion revealed she intends to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season.

“I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon,” she wrote.