Brittney Griner’s Wife Speaks Out About Heart-Pounding Moment WNBA Star Returned to US

Brittney Griner’s return to the United States after spending 10 months detained in Russia was well documented. What wasn’t discussed much, though, was the moment she reconnected with her wife, Cherelle.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Cherelle provided a look into what that moment was like. As you can probably imagine, it was one of the most emotional experiences either had gone through.

Cherelle said she was able to see Brittney’s face once the plane landed, and she was overcome by a wave of emotion.

“We were both just instantly crying,” she told PEOPLE. “I was standing there full of tears, and someone ran over and handed me a handkerchief. I definitely needed it.”

Before Brittney could get off the plane, medical personnel did a quick evaluation of the WNBA star. Then, she was permitted to deboard.

“It did not feel real. It was chilling — and warm,” Cherelle said. “I was just holding on tight. I couldn’t let her go.”

The United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap in December, bringing the WNBA star. In exchange for the release of Brittney Griner, the United States agreed to free Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner had been detained in Russia since February.

Brittney Griner Plans to Return to WNBA

Just a few days after returning to U.S. soil, Brittney Griner talked about her plans about returning to the WNBA. She doesn’t want to waste any time getting back on the court.

“It feels so good to be home!” Griner wrote on Instagram. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.

“… I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

Upon her arrival home from Russia, Griner got in a light basketball workout — nothing overly strenuous. Some weren’t sure if she’d rush to get back on the floor considering the traumatic 10-month experience she had just endured.

But it seems that Griner feels comfortable getting back involved in the game she loves. She plans to do it sooner rather than later, too.