Brittney Griner’s Wife Speaks Out About Nine-Year Prison Sentence

Brittney Griner‘s wife is speaking out against the WNBA star’s nine-year prison sentence in Russia. Cherelle recently talked about the situation while making an appearance on The View.

Cherelle claimed that Russia holds Griner as a political prisoner during her interview. She also referred to the sentence as “absurd” and “disproportionate” to the nature of the crime.

“To see that the totality of the circumstances of who she is as a person was not taken into account when they rendered a decision, it makes me feel like this – at this point – has to be political,” Cherelle said on the show per Daily Mail. “It’s not her footprint. Her footprint is amazing for Russia. She’s paying taxes there. She’s great for Russia.”

Cherelle’s appearance on The View comes just days after a Russian court denied Griner’s appeal on her nine-year prison sentence. Now, the only chance for the WNBA star to return to the United States is through government intervention.

Griner was arrested at a Russian airport in February after authorities located vape cartridges containing hashish oil. She’s been detained in the country since then.

Brittney Griner Faces “Harsh” Circumstances in Russian Prison

A report from Yahoo recently described the kind of circumstances Griner faces in a Russian prison. They have been described as “harsh” and “life-threatening.”

Per the report, Griner will be transported to a penal colony known to enforce “grueling labor” and induce “psychological torment” on prisoners.

“Conditions in prisons and detention centers varied but were often harsh and life-threatening,” a report on Russian human rights abuses said. “Overcrowding, abuse by guards and inmates, limited access to health care, food shortages, and inadequate sanitation were common in prisons, penal colonies, and other detention facilities.”

Officials within the United States government have stated that bringing Griner home is a top priority. At this time, the U.S. and Russia have not reached any agreements for the WNBA star’s release.