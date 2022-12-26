Broncos Fire Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, NFL Fans Light Up Social Media

The Denver Broncos have parted ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The team is in the middle of a 4-11 season.

Denver got embarrassed in a primetime game on Christmas Day. The Broncos lost a 51-14 contest to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, sealing Hackett’s fate as the head coach.

Hackett’s run with the Broncos ends after just 15 games. This marked his first season as a head coach in the NFL.

Social media lit up after hearing the news. One fan said, “Now trade Russ and start over.” Another added, “He was worse than I ever could’ve imagined.”

“Just couldn’t Hack it,” another fan added.

There are just two games remaining on Denver’s schedule for the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos close out the year with games against the Chiefs and Chargers.

Broncos Confirm Firing of Nathaniel Hackett

Shortly after Tom Pelissero’s report, the Denver Broncos organization confirmed the firing of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach. Owner and CEO Greg Penner released a statement on Monday.

“On behalf of our ownership and organization, I want to thank Nathaniel Hackett for his dedication as head coach of the Denver Broncos,” the statement read. “We sincerely appreciate Nathaniel’s efforts and wish him and his family all the best in the future.

“Following extensive conversations with George and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos. This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.”

The Broncos own one of the worst offenses in the NFL and things have gradually gotten worse since the start of the season. A change felt imminent, but the decision to terminate Hackett with two games remaining comes as a slight surprise.

Denver has not yet determined who will serve as the interim head coach.