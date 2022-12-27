Broncos GM Reveals Organization’s Future Plans for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson’s first season as quarterback for the Denver Broncos has been anything but successful.

Denver fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett Monday as the team sits 4-11, last place in the AFC West. It’s hardly what general manager George Paton expected when he mortgaged the future, sending multiple first and second-round picks, as well as a fifth-round pick and three players to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Under Wilson, the offense has struggled. The Broncos are averaging 15.5 points per game, last in the NFL. In 13 starts, Wilson has thrown for 3,019 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions on a career-low 60.1% passing. Despite the rocky start, Paton believes Wilson is “fixable.”

“We saw flashes of Russ this year. Russ even said he didn’t play up to his standard,” Paton said Tuesday, via NFL.com. “He will be the first one to tell you he didn’t play up to his standard; didn’t play up to our standard. He needs to be better.

“I don’t think we made a coaching move based on Russ. That wasn’t what it’s all about. That’s not why we’re getting a new coach, to turn around Russ, it’s about the entire organization. It’s about the entire football team. It’s just not one player. It’s not whether Russ is fixable or not. We do believe he is. We do.”

Russell Wilson Tied to Broncos for Foreseeable Future

Wilson, 34, inked a five-year, $245 deal with the Broncos before taking a snap under center in blue and orange. Moving on from him after the 2022 season isn’t a realistic option, as even cutting Wilson post-June 1 would carry a $39 million dead cap hit.

Tied to Wilson for the foreseeable future, Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said he has faith in Wilson and Paton to turn things around.

“The decision to have Russell here was a long-term one,” Penner said. “This season has not been up to his standards or expectations. We saw some glimpses of it in the last few weeks. He knows he can play better, we know he can play better, and we know he will do the right work in the offseason to be ready for next year.

“George and I have had a chance to get to know each other — we talk every day since we purchased the team a number of months ago — and he acknowledged right up front there were a couple of decisions that hadn’t worked out as he had expected. But I understand his thought process. He understands the work that needs to be done in this offseason, and I’m going to rely on him heavily as we go through and make these changes.”