broncos-head-coach-addresses-russell-wilson-rumors

Following the recent rumors about Russell Wilson losing the respect of his teammates, Denver Broncos head coach, Nathaniel Hackett speaks out about the gossip concerning the quarterback.

In a recent press conference, Hackett dismissed the reports of Russell Wilson’s popularity among his teammates as just gossip. He also stated that the quarterback sets examples with his work ethic. “I love Russ,” Hackett declared. The head coach also said he has no plans for a quarterback change.

#Broncos Hackett called reports that Wilson has lost the locker room “gossip.” Said Wilson sets example w his work ethic. “I love Russ.” #Denver7 https://t.co/n5BWvevrdw — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 30, 2022

Hackett’s made the comments just days after it was reported that Broncos linebacker Mike Purcell went off on Russell Wilson during the NFL team’s Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers. Following what happened on the field, it was reported that only half the Broncos team went to Wilson’s birthday party, which was on Tuesday (November 29th).

Russell Wilson was on the Seattle Seahawks from 2012 to 2021 before moving to the Denver Broncos for the 2022 NFL season. It’s been a bumping first season as a Bronco for Russell. The team is now 3 and 8 and is sitting in fourth place in the American Football Conference.

Denver Bronco Teammates Defend Russell Wilson’s Leadership

Meanwhile, a group of Denver Bronco players spoke to the press about Russell Wilson and his leadership. Broncos left guard Dalton Risner shared with Denver 7 that he respects Wilson as a teammate. “I respect the way he integrates within our locker room, and I feel like all year, he hasn’t been able to catch a break. People just making up rumors about him, whether that be he’s not a good teammate or he’s lost the locker room, apparently, or whatever it is.”

Risner then stated that the rumors concerning Russell Wilson seem so outlandish to him. “I get to see him work every day. I get to see how much he cares about the guys in the locker room and the devotion he has to this game and the attitude he brings to practice every day and the attitude he brings to the football field.”

Despite the team’s current record, Risner said that he respects Russell Wilson and the way he’s leading the team. Justin Simmons, a captain for the Broncos, also spoke about the quarterback. “I’ll say Russ is an amazing leader. He’s an amazing teammate, and leadership never falls solely on one guy. I know that the quarterback position is always at the top of every football team. It’s a quarterback-driven league, but leadership never falls on one guy. We have really good leaders here.”

Simmons also said that what’s happening with the team falls under the “umbrella of a bunch of different guys. Himself included. “Russ has been nothing but great. Obviously, it [hasn’t] been the season any of us have wanted, but I just, I can’t fathom thinking of that stuff.”