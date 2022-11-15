Broncos LB Suing NFL, Chargers for ACL Injury Suffered at SoFi Stadium

A Denver Broncos linebacker and special teams player is suing the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers and others after sustaining an ACL injury on Oct. 17. He claims that a “series of bad decisions” led to his serious injury, per TMZ Sports.

Aaron Patrick suffered an ACL tear during a Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers. The injury occurred in overtime when he attempted to make a tackle on a punt return.

The lawsuit alleges that while attempting to make the play, his momentum carried him into the sideline. He then nearly collided with a replay official. In an effort to avoid a crash, he stepped on mats that were in place to cover up a row of cords for the replay screen.

Patrick claims that his foot got caught in the mats and cords and his knee twisted in an awkward fashion.

“Player safety should be the foremost of importance to the NFL and its owners,” said William M. Berman, Patrick’s attorney. “The NFL is a multi-billion-dollar sports enterprise and business, and it needs to do everything possible to protect its players from non-contact game injuries.”

Lawsuit Filed by Broncos LB the Second the NFL Faces

The NFL’s legal team is getting quite a workout. Not only is Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick suing the league, the Washington D.C. attorney general recently named the NFL a defendant in a civil suit.

Last week, D.C. attorney general Karl Racine announced that he’s filing a civil lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell. He says those parties “colluded” to deceive local residents about the workplace and culture.

“We’re filing a consumer protection lawsuit, a civil lawsuit, against Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders, the National Football League and the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for colluding to deceive the residents of the District of Columbia about their investigation into a toxic workplace culture that impacted employees, especially women,” Racine said.

“All of that deception was to protect their profits and their image. With this lawsuit, we’re standing up for D.C. residents who were repeatedly lied to and deceived.”

This is going to be a busy time for the lawyers working with the NFL, apparently.