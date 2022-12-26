Broncos Players Get Into Sideline Shoving Match During Awful Loss to Rams: WATCH

Team chemistry doesn’t appear to be a strength for the Denver Broncos right now. Tensions ran especially high on Christmas Day during a 51-14 blowout loss to the Rams, spilling over into a sideline scuffle at one point during the game.

A shoving match unfolded between offensive lineman Dalton Risner and backup quarterback Brett Rypien. It occurred after Russell Wilson was sacked — one of six times during the game. In the video below, it’s apparent Rypien said something that didn’t sit well with Risner.

Risner then shoves Rypien and repeatedly yells, “Do something, Brett! Do something!” Teammates then intervened, separating the two sides.

Tempers flare between Risner/Rypien on the sideline this afternoon at SoFi ⁦@MaseDenver⁩ pic.twitter.com/WDplRgm3Lx — Mitchell Reiter (@reiter_mitchell) December 26, 2022

After the game, Risner provided some perspective on what happened on the sidelines.

“First off, it’s brotherly love,’’ Risner said, per 9NEWS. “I’ve got so much respect for Ryp. He let our offensive line know that we need to pick up Russell Wilson when he goes down. And it’s the middle of the game, it’s heated. I didn’t really hear what he said. I thought he was talking about us giving up sacks.

“Me and him exchanged some words, and (Murray) broke us up, and five minutes later, me and him were hugging. I told him, ‘Hey, I think your message was good, I misunderstood you.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I shouldn’t have came at you that way. Should have been different timing.'”

So, it sounds like it was just a big misunderstanding. But, with a 4-11 record and suffering a 51-14 loss, it’s still not a great look.

Broncos DE Randy Gregory Throws Punch at Rams OL After Loss

Sunday might’ve been one of the most forgettable days in the Broncos’ history. A 51-14 loss to fall to 4-11 is miserable enough. A sideline scuffle among teammates adds to the pain. But to cap it all off, defensive end Randy Gregory made headlines by throwing a punch at Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi.

Following the game, Gregory and Aboushi exchanged words for a few moments until the defensive end threw a punch. Aboushi fired back before the two were separated. Gregory didn’t appear to want to let it go, but Aboushi walked away, ending the altercation.

Michael Spencer of CBS 4 captured video of the brief altercation between the two.

Whether a member of the team or a fan, one thing is for certain: Christmas 2022 will be a forgettable one for anyone associated with the Broncos.