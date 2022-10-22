Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s Status for Jets Week 7 Game Revealed

The Denver Broncos (2-4) have announced that quarterback Russell Wilson be inactive for the team’s Week 7 home matchup against the New York Jets (4-2).

Wilson is sidelined with a hamstring injury. He did everything he could to play, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Broncos are holding out Wilson to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury. Backup Brett Rypien will get the start — the second of his career. Rypien guided the Broncos to a victory over the Jets in 2020. He completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Broncos initially listed Wilson, 33, as a game-time decision. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett made the final determination after watching Wilson throw Saturday morning. Wilson was hopeful that he would play after speaking with the media earlier this week.

“I’m feeling better. I’m feeling better every day, day by day. Obviously, it happened Monday night, but the good thing is I heal quickly. I don’t know — wolverine blood or whatever,” Wilson said. “I’m getting better.”

Broncos Looking to Find Life on Offense

Wilson, who inked a five-year, $245 million extension this offseason after being traded by the Seattle Seahawks, has had a rough go this season. The nine-time Pro Bowler is completing a career-low 58.6% of his passes for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. The Broncos are averaging an NFL-low 15.2 points per game.

During the Broncos’ 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) in Week 6 on “Monday Night Football,” Wilson and the offense struggled. In the second half and overtime, Wilson threw for just 15 yards on 3-of-11 passing. The Broncos scored three points in that span.

It’ll be Rypien’s team Sunday, who has been preparing for the potential start all week long.

“It’d be great,” Rypien said Friday of a potential start, via the Broncos. “I had one against the same team. Obviously, this is what you dream of to do in the NFL. You want to play, and you want to get opportunities.”