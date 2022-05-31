Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson on Relationship with Peyton Manning: ‘We’ve Been Talking a Lot’

Following Russell Wilson’s recent trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, the quarterback has spoke about Peyton Manning helping him with the transition. Considering Manning went through a similar transition in Denver late in his career, and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Broncos, there’s no one better to lean on this offseason as Wilson gets used to his new surroundings.

The legendary NFL Hall of Famer Manning spent most of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. While playing in Indy from 1998-2011, Manning led the franchise to a Lombardi Trophy in 2007. After the Colts decided to move on from their aging star QB, Manning spent the last four seasons of his career in Denver. He reached two more Super Bowls and won the big game in 2016 before hanging up his cleats for good.

As for Wilson, his career now runs almost parallel to Manning’s in a way. The 33-year-old spent 10 seasons in Seattle and won one Super Bowl with the Seahawks before deciding he wanted a change of scenery. Seattle shipped Wilson to Denver this offseason in a blockbuster trade that no one saw coming. Now, he’s looking to emulate Manning’s final years in Denver to bring another championship to the franchise. Further, the pair have been chatting it up quite a bit since the trade, but their relationship dates back years.

“We’ve been talking a lot,” Wilson said last week to reporters when asked about his relationship with Manning. “I’ve gotten to know Peyton over the years. He was my quarterbacks coach way back in the day when I was in 10th or 11th grade. We spent a lot of time together back then in Louisiana at his passing academy. Over the years, we’ve connected and talked quite a bit.”

Peyton Manning Has Taken Russell Wilson ‘Under His Wing’ in Denver

Since Wilson’s arrival in Denver, he’s connected with Peyton Manning regularly. As a five-time NFL MVP, Manning is well-known as one of the brightest minds under center in the history of the league. He’s a perfect resource for a quarterback who is willing to listen, and Wilson is all ears.

“Since I’ve gotten here, he’s kind of taken me under his wing in a beautiful way. …. The thing that Peyton and I both love is football. We can spend all day watching football together,” Wilson said. “That’s what we were able to do and spend a little time together. We’ll do more as we go. It’s fun to be able to be around arguably the world’s greatest who has ever played the game at that position. To be able to learn and ask questions, that’s the fun part.”

Like Manning, Wilson wants to play in this league as long as he can. Manning retired at 40 years old, winning several division titles and reaching a pair of Super Bowls as mentioned in his final years in Denver. Wilson stated that he envisions himself playing until he’s 45. That might be a lofty goal, but if he can bring half the success Manning did during his time in Denver, fans have plenty to be excited about in the near future.