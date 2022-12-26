Broncos’ Randy Gregory Throws Punch at Rams OL After Blowout Loss: VIDEO

Things went from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. Defensive end Randy Gregory couldn’t contain his emotions after a 51-14 loss and threw a punch at Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi as the teams were exiting the field.

Michael Spencer of CBS 4 captured video of the brief altercation between Gregory and Aboushi after the game. The two exchanged some words before the two exchanged blows.

After players intervened to end the scuffle, Gregory continued to yell at Aboushi as he walked away. It was an ugly end to a pitiful performance from the Broncos.

It’s easy to understand why tempers might be flaring from the Denver side right now. The entire season has been a disaster, with the Broncos owning a 4-11 record and suffering a humiliating loss on Christmas Day.

When Russell Wilson joined the team in the offseason, some thought the Broncos might’ve found the missing link. That take couldn’t have aged any worse.

Russell Wilson Took Heat Before Randy Gregory

NFL fans might be talking about Randy Gregory’s post-game actions on Monday morning, but during Sunday’s game between the Broncos and Rams, Russell Wilson was the one catching heat. The quarterback was abysmal in the blowout loss.

Wilson completed just 15-of-27 passes for 214 yards with three interceptions and one touchdown. He was sacked six times for 40 yards and owned a 3.5 (!) QBR.

Fans took to social media to roast Wilson like chestnuts over an open fire.

“Russell Wilson statline HAHAHAHA,” one fan wrote. Another added, “I honestly feel sorry for [Russell Wilson] he gets all the heat for a team that overall isn’t very good.”

Another chimed in, “Who knew Russell Wilson could look worse than Tom Brady … and Tom Brady 45.”

As good as Wilson has been throughout the course of his career, this has been a season to forget. Denver’s offense is one of the NFL’s worst and the quarterback is taking a brunt of the blame.