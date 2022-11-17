Broncos Wearing Iconic Throwback Helmet in Week 11 vs. Raiders: LOOK

There’s an old saying: look good, feel good, play good. Based on the latest social media tease, this could be what the Denver Broncos (3-6) are going for in Week 11 Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7).

The Broncos will be wearing their color rush uniforms, orange tops on orange bottoms with a navy blue lid. It’s one of the cleaner looks in the NFL, capped off by their iconic throwback logo on the side of the helmet.

The look is a hit among fans, many of whom chimed in with their thoughts. Though some are fond of the uniform set, they find it hard to get past what they’ve seen on the field this season. The Broncos average a league-low 14.6 points per game — hardly what they expected when they made a blockbuster trade to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson this past offseason.

“Yay. Broncos will look good getting their asses beat again by the 2-7 Raiders,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Can’t wait to watch my team show up and get embarrassed in some bad ass jerseys and a cool helmet.”

Another fan, meanwhile, chose to separate the two and appreciate the uniforms.

“This would be the best regular home jersey in the league,” the fan tweeted.

Will Broncos’ Color Rush Uniforms Bring Good Luck?

At this point, the Broncos are looking for just about anything to spark their season. Could a uniform do the trick? Stranger things have certainly happened, though improving their passing attack would do the trick as well. Doing that will be no easy task, especially with the recent injuries to receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. Jeudy is day-to-day with a left ankle injury while Hamler will miss the next few weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Broncos won’t make excuses, however, and neither will Wilson. The latter admitted Wednesday that he needs to play better.

“First of all, I have to play better,” Wilson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve got to find ways to make some more plays for us, more touchdowns. And it’s something that you continue to work for every day. You focus on the little things, the fundamentals, the little things of the game.

“I’ve been down before. It doesn’t mean that we can’t come out on the other end of it all.”