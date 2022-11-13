Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Carted Off Field With Serious Injury

Denver Broncos (3-5) receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted to the locker room during the first quarter of his team’s Week 10 road matchup Sunday against the Tennessee Titans (5-3).

Jeudy slipped on a corner route on a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson. He immediately grabbed his left ankle after going down to the ground. Jeudy limped off the field and went into the blue medical tent to be evaluated.

Jeudy, who is questionable to return, has been replaced in the offense by Kendall Hinton.

Jeudy, 23, was selected in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Injuries have hampered parts of his career, as he missed six games last season with a high ankle sprain. Entering Sunday’s game, Jeudy had hauled in 30 receptions for 449 yards and three touchdowns in an unproductive Broncos offense.

Though we will likely find out later on, early signs indicate that the injury could be a long-term one. A Fox Sports injury analyst, who goes by “Sports Doc Matt” on Twitter, wrote that the worst-case scenario is an Achilles tear.

“#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy went down on a play earlier and immediately grabbed his left ankle area,” he tweeted. “Biggest concern of a non-contact mechanism like the one he suffered is an achilles tear. He was taken on a cart to the locker room for further testing. Will continue to monitor.”

Broncos in Tough Spot Without Jerry Jeudy

Things have been hard enough for the Broncos’ offense with Jeudy active. His absence creates a giant void, though fellow receiver Courtland Sutton is doing his best to make up for the loss. Sutton, Denver’s leading receiver this season, made one of the catches of the year in the first half against Tennessee.

Though he slipped and fell down, Sutton remarkably hauled in a pass from Wilson one-handed to move the chains. Sutton has two receptions for 19 yards so far with the two teams knotted up at zero.