WATCH: Bronny James Shows Out At McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest

LeBron James has never been one to shy away from a bid dunk during his time in the NBA. However, he has not participated in a dunk contest since his high school days. Once named a McDonald’s All-American, LeBron wont the contest outright. Now, his son is out there looking to carry on the legacy.

With Bronny James being named a McDonald’s All-American, he decided to participate against his fellow high schoolers, just like his father . The event occurred on Monday night, with James showing out in big fashion.

James first did a solo dunk, throwing the ball into the air to begin. He then caught it just below the height of the rim before performing a reverse windmill. Truly an incredible move for anyone to be pulling off let alone a senior in high school.

Bronny James first dunk in the dunk contest 😳 pic.twitter.com/Z94i3oc2g5 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 28, 2023

James then decided to get some family involved in his next move. His brother, Bryce — who has a chance to be a McDonald’s All-American one day — decided to let Bronny jump over him.

While Bryce had to lower his head a tad, the older James brother had no problem completing the dunk. There was some authority in the finish as well before landing on both feet and completing a family-style dunk.

Bronny dunks over Bryce pic.twitter.com/d7ztONoyCt — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 28, 2023

Despite the impressive showing, James was not named the winner of the dunk contest. Instead, the honor went to Duke signee Jared McCain. Even so, if James can develop into a legit NBA prospect and make the league one day, fans across the world would enjoy seeing him participate in another contest.

Bronny James Competing At McDonald’s All-American Week

Some of the best high school basketball players in the country are congregating in Houston, TX for the McDonald’s All-American game. James might have the most name recognition to the public but top prospects from across the country will play as well.

James played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon (CA) High School, where he was a four-star prospect. However, James is originally from Cleveland, OH. He is the No. 27 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Despite graduating high school in the near future, James has not announced what level of basketball he will be playing in the near future. While colleges are recruiting him, the family has kept a tight circle and not let any information leak out.