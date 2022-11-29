Bronze Mahomes Memes Hit the Internet

Well, that didn’t take long. Just hours after Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced the birth of their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, memes started hitting social media.

Monday night, the memes began filtering out for the NFL star’s son, most of which were in good nature. One of the most popular ones from the announcement came as a play off of Disney’s The Lion King:

“Patrick Bronze Lavon Mahomes III” has been born pic.twitter.com/4jkXHgYU5p — ChiefsAholic ™️ (@ChiefsAholic) November 29, 2022

Another one that received plenty of traction came in the form of a miniature Mahomes wearing the Kansas City Chiefs uniform. And, yes, fans would love to see the youngest Mahomes wearing the team colors if he’s even half as talented as his father.

Patrick Mahomes II and Patrick "Bronze" Mahomes III pic.twitter.com/0XdEzCgpfz — Hudi Productions (@hudsononeill15) November 29, 2022

But Chiefs fans weren’t alone in celebrating the birth of Bronze. A Texas Tech Barstool account also believes the program may want to start recruiting the newborn right now.

“Congrats to Patrick Mahomes and Brittany,” the tweet said. “‘Bronze’ sounds like a nickname of a kid who’s going to be throwing absolute lasers for Texas Tech in the future.”

It’s going to be a while before Bronze Mahomes is throwing passes on a football field, but obviously, fans are already fired up about his potential.

Did Twitter Foreshadow the Birth of Bronze Mahomes?

The birth of Bronze Mahomes actually came at a pretty interesting time. Why? Just a day earlier, Twitter speculated that Brittany was in labor because of her silence during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Typically, Brittany can pretty active while watching her husband on the field. Whether she’s showing support for Patrick or talking about the officiating, she receives quite a bit of attention on the platform. However, she was noticeably quiet on Sunday.

Many fans on Twitter thought that meant she was in labor with her second child. Brittany shot down those rumors quickly, though. She posted a tweet saying, “I am not in labor, y’all be tripping.”

She then posted a follow-up image of the family’s first-born, Sterling, with the caption, “been occupied.”

Who would’ve thought that Twitter could foreshadow such a major life event?