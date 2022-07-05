Brooklyn Nets Are Not Rushing to Trade Kevin Durant, Currently Exploring All Options

Even though Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, Brooklyn is not rushing to make a bad deal. NBA sources spoke with the New York Post recently. They said that the team’s owner, Joe Tsai, and general manager, Sean Marks, are looking for All-Stars and multiple draft picks in return.

Those same sources say that no trade is close to happening – or really past the beginning stages – at this time. Durant has four years remaining on his current contract. That makes him both incredibly attractive and wildly expensive for any potential suitor.

Early on in the process, Kevin Durant said the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are atop his wish list of destinations. Interestingly enough, Miami and Phoenix were each the No. 1 seed in both conferences this past season. ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski made an appearance on SportsCenter over the weekend. He said that both the Heat and Suns have been in consistent contact with the Nets over the past few days.

The NBA Literally Has No Chill – Ever

NBA free agency opening up last week has made the league go bonkers. A few recent blockbuster trades have surely affected Brooklyn’s perception of what they can get in return for Kevin Durant.

Whoever lands Kevin Durant will have to mortgage not just their future, but some of their present. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/4lTdabxUWY — theScore (@theScore) July 5, 2022

The Utah Jazz got four first-round picks and five players from the Minnesota Timberwolves in return for center Rudy Gobert. The San Antonio Spurs received three first-round picks and a pick swap option from the Atlanta Hawks for guard Dejounte Murray. Sure, Gobert and Murray are good players, but neither is at the level of Durant at this moment.

In two seasons with the Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists across 90 games. He is entering his 16th season in the NBA, but remains one of the game’s premier players.

Wojnarowski believes the Nets will be asking for at least four first-round picks and four pick swaps, in addition to at least one All-Star player. If either the Heat or Suns are to get a deal done, they would most likely have to bring in a third team into the fold in order to reach Brooklyn’s gargantuan asking price.