Brooklyn Nets Trade Kevin Durant in Massive NBA Blockbuster Ahead of Deadline

When Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant signed with the Nets, they had visions of bringing title upon title to Brooklyn. Now, they’ve both gone their separate ways within days of each other.

Earlier this week, Irving was sent to the Dallas Mavericks. Now, Durant is joining him in the Western Conference.

Overnight, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news that Durant has been traded to the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move and new owner Mat Ishbia pushed to get deal done tonight. https://t.co/fqFUMIDllo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

“The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren, sources tell ESPN,” tweeted Wojnarowski. “Durant wanted move and new owner Mat Ishbia pushed to get deal done tonight.”

Joining Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, Durant has his best shot at winning a championship since he was with the Golden State Warriors. Things just never materialized the way he or Irving imagined in Brooklyn.

Regardless, it’s a massive disappointment for the Nets. While they got solid pieces back for Irving and Durant, they never received their long elusive championship. That was always the goal when signing the dynamic duo a couple summers ago.

Nevertheless, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remain two of the best in the NBA. It’ll be fascinating to see how they perform in their new cities.

More on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Prior to the Kevin Durant trade, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported that Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

“BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” tweeted Charania.

Alas, it’s not LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Still, Irving will have a chance to excel with Mavericks star Luka Doncic. How that back court operates will be fascinating to watch.

On the other hand, the Nets recouped some serious draft capital for Irving, as well as some interesting players. Dorian Finney-Smith has been solid for Dallas, while Spencer Dinwiddie endeared himself to Brooklyn fans before the Nets chose to stick with Irving over him a couple seasons ago.