NHL Player Slams LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka for Heckling Him During Game

NHL player Aaron Ekblad slammed Brooks Koepka for the LIV golfer’s heckling at a recent Florida Panthers game.

Koepka was caught on camera in the stands during the game holding a traffic cone and heckling Ekblad. Apparently, he called him a traffic cone while pointing to one.

There is also no explanation as to why Koepka had a traffic cone in his possession from his seat.

Is that Brooks Koepka calling Ekblad a fucking traffic cone from the stands in Florida??



It didn’t stop there, Ekblad responded to the golfer’s antics when he spoke postgame.

“We’re not buddies,” the Florida Panthers defenseman said Wednesday, according to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox. “(We’ll) never be buddies.”

Koepka claimed he did not bring the cone and maintained his Florida Panthers fandom. That was despite his heckling of the Panthers defenseman.

“I did not bring the cone,” Koepka said, according to GolfWRX’s Matt Vincenzi. “He gave up a bad goal. It was a bad pass in the third. I’m a die-hard (Panthers) fan, and he gave up a bad goal.”

Sure, fans heckle all the time. That could be their own favorite team or the opposing team.

But the biggest mystery is the cone. Where did it come from? How did Koepka end up using it on multiple occasions?

Koepka and Eklbad won’t be chumming it up any time soon, unless the latter ups his play and Florida wins more consistently. And also, if Koepka doesn’t quit it with the traffic cone.

The Masters Broadcasts Won’t Take a Side on LIV vs. PGA Feud

Koepka was much beloved on the PGA Tour. But now that he’s on the LIV Tour, maybe not so much.

However, ESPN and CBS won’t take sides when they broadcast The Masters this coming weekend.

“We’re not going to cover up or hide anything,” CBS Chairman Sean McManus said. “As I’ve said often, our job is to cover the golf tournament. We’re not going to show any different treatment for the golfers who have played on the LIV Tour than the other golfer. If there is a pertinent point or something that we feel we should bring up in our coverage Saturday or Sunday or on our other coverage throughout the week, we’re not going to put our heads in the sand.”

While this was the discussion in the golf world since LIV came to be, it reached another boiling point on social media. During the WGC Match Play Championship, a television graphic displayed past champions.

However, the graphic showed no winner from 2020 or ‘17. Granted, 2020 was canceled due to COVID but Dustin Johnson won three years prior. Johnson is on the LIV Tour.