Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Beef Reignited on Instagram

For a brief period of time, golf seemed to have a great budding rivalry between stars Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. When both moved from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, the beef was squashed between the two competitors.

But an Instagram post could potentially reignite the feud.

A golf family posted an exciting announcement on their Instagram page, revealing they’re expecting a second child. The family’s first-born son is named Brooks, so a very important update was posed to the Instagram world about the name of the second.

“ANOTHA ONE,” the post reads. “First kid is named Brooks, if the second one is a boy should we name him Bryson?”

Apparently, this family would love a good sibling rivalry. But who doesn’t right? That’s beside the point. When Koepka saw the post, he decided to chime in.

“No,” Koepka wrote simply in the comments section. So, I guess the beef isn’t completely squashed between the two — or maybe this was just “Brooksy” having fun at his new friend’s expense.

The poster admitted that his first son was not actually named after Koepka. But why pass on the chance to create a golf rivalry in your own house — and potentially reignite an old feud?

Did Patrick Reed-Rory McIlroy Replace Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau?

Every sport needs a rivalry — or at least it’s more fun when one exists. We thought golf was getting that with Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. Unfortunately, it turned out to be short-lived.

But there might be another budding feud between two professional golfers … from two separate leagues.

PGA Tour superstar Rory McIlroy and LIV Golf villain Patrick Reed had some sparring words for each other back in January. It all unfolded when McIlroy refused to shake Reed’s hand at the driving range Dubai Desert Classic.

In turn, Reed threw a tee at McIlroy and referred to him as a “petulant child.”

“Patrick wanted to come up and say hello, and I didn’t really want him to,” McIlroy said of the incident. “And that was it, from my recollection. I didn’t see a tee, I didn’t feel a tee … obviously someone else saw that but, it’s definitely a storm in a teacup.

“I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve, so, of course, I’m just trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that. You’re not gonna take that well. I’m living in reality, I don’t know where he’s living. If I was in his shoes, I wouldn’t expect a hello or a handshake, either.”

So, maybe we do have a rivalry in golf. It’s just not the Koepka-DeChambeau spat that we expected.