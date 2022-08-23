LOOK: Brooklyn Nets Put Out Statement Ending Kevin Durant’s Trade Request Saga

The two-month Kevin Durant saga is over, and nothing happened. Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks put out a statement on Tuesday that announced the NBA superstar would be staying put.

“Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership,” it read. “We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

Kevin Durant had officially requested a trade from Brooklyn back on June 30. It was only three days after star point guard Kyrie Irving opted into his $37 million player option for the next season.

Last month, league sources reported that no trade was close to happening. They said that Tsai and Marks were looking for All-Stars and multiple draft picks in return for Durant. The 33-year-old has four years remaining on his current contract. It made him incredibly attractive, but ultimately too expensive for any potential suitor.

Whoever lands Kevin Durant will have to mortgage not just their future, but some of their present. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/4lTdabxUWY — theScore (@theScore) July 5, 2022

In two seasons with the Nets, Durant has averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists across 90 games. The team went 48-24 in 2020-21 and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in seven games, despite having a 3-to-2 lead in the series. In the 2021-22 campaign, Brooklyn went 44-38 and was swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Kevin Durant’s ‘Return’ Gives Brooklyn Chance to Chase NBA Title

Along with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons could theoretically suit up for the Nets this year. He came over from Philadelphia in a deadline deal that shipped James Harden to the 76ers. The 26-year-old Aussie was essentially exiled from The City of Brotherly Love. But even after the trade, he could not shake a nagging back injury and remained inactive with his new squad.

Seth Curry – who came over with Simmons from Philadelphia – and Joe Harris round out Brooklyn’s projected starting five. It is a formidable group, which may indeed be among the best in the NBA. A few key role players added to the rotation could put the Nets in the mix to compete in the Eastern Conference – if everyone stays healthy and happy.