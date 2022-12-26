Browns DE Myles Garrett Didn’t Start Against Saints After Violating Team Rules

As some of you may have noticed, Myles Garrett did not start against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. The talented defensive end was sitting on the bench as the game began. This game was close, with the Browns taking an early advantage despite Garrett’s punishment.

The reason for Myles Garrett not starting was a team violation. Coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the issue after the game. It wasn’t anything major, after all, Garrett did play during the game.

“Just a team thing,” the head coach said, according to Pro Football Talk. “That was my decision.” Stefanski did not elaborate on what the violation was. So, we likely will never know. It could have been any number of things, and speculating isn’t going to be very helpful.

Myles Garrett was still at midfield with the rest of the team captains as the coin flip went down. Alex Wright, a rookie, started in place of Garrett with Chase Winovich in the other DE spot. Wright did not record a tackle during the game. However, Winovich had four tackles on the day with two assisted tackles.

Tough Season For Myles Garrett

This has not been an easy NFL season for Myles Garrett. Back in September he flipped his Porsche and has been dealing with a shoulder injury since then. Playing through the injury, he’s been impressive. There’s a reason why he leads that defense week in and week out.

However, along with that star status comes some difficulty. When Garrett is on the field, he feels like he isn’t officiated fairly. His peers get calls that he otherwise wouldn’t get. He even asked an official about it a few weeks ago. The explanation was basically, he can overcome a lot of holds and illegal blocks. So they don’t call them.

Whether or not that is fair is not for me to say. But it is something that Myles Garrett has brought up this year. He might have a legit reason to be upset. After not starting this past week, you can likely expect him back in the starting lineup on Sunday. Unless it turns out to be an ongoing problem.