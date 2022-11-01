Browns’ Myles Garrett Reveals He Has a Joe Burrow Skeleton in Front of His House: WATCH

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is a man who takes both his football and Halloween very seriously.

Don’t believe me on the latter? Check out Garrett’s front yard, which last year he designed as a quarterback graveyard. The theme of dead quarterbacks returned this Halloween — only slightly more advanced. This year, Garrett threw some “Stranger Things” into the design, with a heavy dose of Vecna on the side.

But that’s not it.

Garrett’s graveyard this time around featured the skeletons of multiple quarterbacks hanging up on trees. How fitting that one of them happens to be Joe Burrow — the same night in which the Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”

Ever a fan of the spooky, he took it a step further this year, outing himself as perhaps the biggest “Stranger Things” fan. For those familiar with Vecna from the Netflix series, Garrett resembles the villain in just about every way as he makes his way into FirstEnergy Stadium.

Not to be outdone, receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones came in with the cleanest look of ’em all. Peoples-Jones opted to go slightly less on the spooky-side, dressing up as Zachary Taylor of the “Power Rangers” universe.

Peoples-Jones certainly hopes some of that “Power Ranger” magic will bleed over into his game against the fourth-stingiest team against the pass this season in Cincinnati.

Whereas Garret’s fit was spooky, cornerback Greg Newsome II’s is downright scary. Like, don’t look if you fear having nightmares later on. While not quite as intense as Pennywise, Newsome II’s clown costume does enough in its own right to make you turn away.