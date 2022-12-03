Browns’ Myles Garrett Reveals Wild Explanation Officials Gave Him About Holding

For Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns’ defensive superstar, the calls on the field, or lack thereof have gotten out of hand. In the Browns’ last game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team came away with the win in overtime over the Buccaneers. However, Garrett was not pleased with the NFL officials.

Time and time again, Myles Garrett appeared to be held. Despite what it looked like, the officials didn’t throw any flags. The defensive end is known for his relentless pursuit of the quarterback. Garrett, frustrated with the refs on Sunday, asked for an explanation.

It was not a good explanation.

Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com had the quote from Garrett and if what he is saying is true, then he has reason to be upset.

“They told me a couple of times that since I was fighting through the hold that it is not a hold. He called it a hold himself,” Garrett said. “I don’t really understand. I think it is just a reason for me to not have three [sacks] a game.”

Last Sunday, Myles Garrett had one tackle and two assisted tackles. He was also credited with 1.5 sacks on the day when he reached Tom Brady in the backfield on a couple of occasions.

Is Myles Garrett Too Good For His Own Good?

There really is only one way to explain this if you are a ref, Myles Garrett is too good. He’s judged differently by officials because of how talented he is. There are often athletes that get this treatment for being bigger, faster, and stronger. It appears Garrett is a victim of that. Refs just think he can deal with it most of the time. It doesn’t hamper his game like it does others.

This weekend, the Browns face the Texans. The game will be another chance for Garrett to show how unfairly he is treated on the field. Let’s try to keep our eyes on No. 95 and how he’s played and officiated against. Maybe the refs will be more willing to throw those holding flags after this.

I wouldn’t hold my breath, though.