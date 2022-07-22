Considering his team traded one quarterback and their projected starter is bound to be suspended, running back Nick Chubb might have to carry the Cleveland Browns‘ offense this season. Based on some videos posted of Chubb in the weight room, he might be able to literally carry them.

Nick Chubb at Cedartown High School in GA training in a Williams Stength Facility with 610 lb load on a Tsunami Max Bar. Imagine the force load coupled with CNS activation! pic.twitter.com/AstSAydeIL — Dr. Mike Armstrong (@DrCOACHStrong) July 21, 2022

The NFL star returned to his former stomping grounds at Cedartown High School and showed the young bucks who’s boss. Chubb squatted two reps of 610 pounds – pretty easily, I might add – and the entire room went wild.

College football writer Spencer Hall (@edsbs on Twitter) said what all of us were thinking: “I can’t really explain to you how goddamn strong this is.”

The 26-year-old Chubb is listed at 5-11, 227 pounds in his Browns’ bio. That means he squatted more than 2.5 times his body weight. And before you ask: Yes, the Tsunami Bar Max is designed to bend like that.

On his Instagram story, he posted some videos of some kind of power snatch variation. I am not sure what the weight on it was, but it looks pretty impressive as well.

Nick Chubb went back to his old high school (Cedartown) to flex on the young Bulldogs 💪



(via nchubb27/IG) pic.twitter.com/ouxHAmgySK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 22, 2022

In his first four years in Cleveland, Chubb has established himself as a premier running back in the league. He has 908 carries for 4,816 yards – averaging an insane 5.3 yards per rush – with 36 scores on the ground.

Browns May Rely on Nick Chubb with Messy Quarterback Situation

With Deshaun Watson facing an impending suspension and Baker Mayfield shipped off to the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland’s quarterback room is not looking good. Right now, NFL veteran Jacoby Brissett is the favorite to be the team’s starter to begin the 2022 season. Yeesh.

On Thursday, the Browns signed journeyman Josh Rosen to a one-year deal to add depth. It is a no-lose situation for the team, considering Rosen is a former first-round pick and still only 25 years old.

Cleveland is signing former first-round Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per sources. Despite spending time with five other NFL teams,



Rosen is only 25 years old and those who have been around him believe he is ready to prove he belongs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022

But it really does not matter if Brissett or Rosen or anyone else is under center. Head coach Kevin Stefanski will undoubtedly feed the rock to Chubb. And he will definitely be able to handle it.