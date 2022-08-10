LOOK: Brutal Photos of Marshawn Lynch’s Car, Mugshot Released Following DUI Arrest

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday morning for driving under the influence. Early in the morning, Lynch was spotted driving his car up on curbs and police pulled him over and ultimately brought him into Las Vegas City Jail.

Now, photos from the DUI arrest have been released, and they are a sight to behold. First off, Lynch’s mugshot is totally brutal. He looks like a man who is absolutely guilty of driving under the influence, and potentially not sleeping in over 24 hours.

Update : Marshawn Lynch was driving his car without a tire & flat tires 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CsqIpqyhWr — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) August 10, 2022

Furthermore, Lynch’s low-riding black sports car has a back-left flat tire and is completely missing the front-right tire. Yep, he was driving directly on the rim.

In addition to driving under the influence, Lynch was also charged with failure/refusal to surrender proof of security, having an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in a travel lane. According to TMZ, his court date is set for December.

Further Details of Marshawn Lynch’s DUI Arrest in Las Vegas

When police pulled over Marshawn Lynch and spoke to him on Thursday morning, they were able to make the determination that he was driving under the influence.

He did not take a breathalyzer test, so they drew his blood at Las Vegas City Jail. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) released full details of “Event: LLV220800034519” – Lynch’s arrest – on Twitter.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence. (2/2)

Event: LLV220800034519 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 9, 2022

Lynch was previously charged with driving under the influence in California in 2012. His case was settled when he pleaded guilty to reckless driving in 2014.

He officially retired after the 2019 season and has been very involved outside of football. Lynch is a minority owner of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken as well as the Beasts of Fan Controlled Football and Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League. He was named the NFLPA’s first brand chief ambassador in October 2021.