Bryan Marchment, Longtime NHL Defenseman and Scout, Dies at 53

Longtime NHL defenseman and scout Bryan Marchment passed away on Wednesday at the age of 53. He died unexpectedly while in Montreal, Quebec for the 2022 NHL Draft. The cause of death is not known at this time.

Marchment had a 17-season NHL playing career from 1988-2006. He saw action in 926 total games and scored 182 points – 40 goals and 142 assists. He accumulated 2,307 total penalty minutes and finished with a +31 on-ice rating.

Darin Stephens of @SharksStats called Marchment “one tough hombre.” He is only 1-of-15 players in league history with more than 2,300 penalty minutes in fewer than 1,000 games.

The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to learn that Bryan Marchment has passed away at the age of 53.



Bryan was drafted 16th overall in the 1987 NHL Entry Draft to the Jets. Known for his unforgiving hits, Marchment went on to play in 926 regular-season

The Scarborough, Ontario, native spent six years playing for the San Jose Sharks from 1998-2003. Following his retirement in 2006, Marchment began working in player development for the Sharks and had been a scout for the organization for nearly 15 years.

A Sad Day for the San Jose Sharks

It was supposed to be an exciting week for the San Jose organization, with the Sharks owning the No. 11 overall pick in tonight’s first round. In addition, Mike Grier was named the team’s general manager on Tuesday. He made history by becoming the first Black general manager in league history.

“It’s a sad day for me, personally, and a very sad day for our organization,” Grier said in a statement. “Bryan meant a lot to a lot of people in our organization, our players, our staff – anyone who knew him and the type of man he was. He was just an honest, down-to-earth, loving person who just cared about everyone.”

We are heartbroken.



Our deepest condolences go out to Bryan's family, friends and our Sharks community at this time.

The San Jose blog Fear The Fin has an awesome collection of tweets from different NHL organizations, players and writers who knew Bryan Marchment. His son, Mason, is 27 years old and plays for the Florida Panthers.