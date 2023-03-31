Bryson DeChambeau Addresses Drama With Tiger Woods Ahead of Masters

Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods shared a well-documented friendship, regularly teeing it up together for practice rounds.

Emphasis on the word “shared,” as DeChambeau, who defected from the PGA Tour for LIV Golf last year, revealed Thursday the 15-time major winner cut him off after joining the Saudi-backed circuit.

“Yeah, definitely, I’m sure you can guess who,” said DeChambeau, when asked by Adam Schupack of Golfweek if anyone had cut him off after joining LIV Golf. “Yeah, I’m not going to throw anyone under the bus. He’s been a great friend. I texted him on his birthday. It is what it is.

“He has his viewpoints on it and thinks we’re potentially hurting his record. If anything, nobody is ever going to touch his record. That’s just it, that’s the bottom line. There’s a chance to grow the game even more and I hope one day he’ll see the vision that we all have out here.”

Bryson DeChambeau has Moved on from PGA Tour

DeChambeau, 29, signed with LIV Golf for more than $125 million this past June, joining past major winners such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia among others. Shortly after joining LIV Golf, Rocket Mortgage ended its sponsorship with DeChambeau. The eight-time PGA Tour winner said he misses nothing about his former circuit.

“I miss nothing,” DeChambeau said. “I mean, I love the fans, I love the people who came to support me… loved all that. We’re starting to get the crowds out here, slowly but surely. People are starting to get what the model is and people are starting to like the teams a bit. From what I can see, the general consensus is things are moving in a more positive direction and I’m pleased with that.”

While DeChambeau and Woods appear to be on the outs, the same can’t be said about other relationships. Bubba Watson, the 2012 and 2014 Masters winner, said ahead of LIV Golf’s third event in Orlando that the media is pushing the rivalry between the two circuits.

“I’m going to be honest, man. It’s only awkward in the media,” Watson said, via Yahoo! Sports. “I’ve talked to people that are going to be there. I’m going to sign up with Jason Day and Cam Young in the par-three. Some guys have already asked me to play some practice rounds.

“Media is the only one that is pushing it. I have nothing against anybody. If you change jobs, I’m not mad at you. If you start reporting for somebody else, hey, man, it’s a better decision for you and your family. Have at it.”