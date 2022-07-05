Bryson DeChambeau Joins Podcast, Confirms He Earned Big Bucks By Leaving PGA Tour For LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau’s arrival to LIV Golf – which effectively ended his relationship with the PGA Tour – spurred a rapid domino effect of defectors. Instead of sticking with the Tour, the one-time major winner controversially spurned the league and followed the money.

Ahead of LIV’s first tournament in the United States last weekend, the Country Club Adjacent podcast finally received first-hand intel on the bonuses. DeChambeau says his contract runs through 2026. And while not specifying a number, when prodded, the 28-year-old indicates it surpasses $125 million.

Bryson DeChambeau brings a popular face to the league. His feud with fellow LIV member Brooks Koepka adds a layer of spice to the PGA Tour’s main competitor. And his unwillingness to turn down more than $27 million per year speaks more about his value than his values. DeChambeau’s five-year career with PGA earned him nearly $23 million. The money LIV Golf reportedly offered is life-altering.

Asking a 28-year-old to sacrifice that pay stub is nearly impossible, even if the Saudi connection restricts the moral compass of the league. But the choice sits with the golfer, and DeChambeau isn’t alone in his decision-making.

Joining Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson puts a strain on relationships with friends unwilling to make the jump to LIV. However, with plans to dedicate earnings to greater causes – and having a larger volume to do so – makes the decision palatable.

On the podcast, DeChambeau explains, “What’s cool about it, though, is that I’ve already put it in places that make sense; whether it’s my foundation or real estate, being able to build a multi-sport complex or taking care of my family.”

DeChambeau, LIV Golf’s Issues Expand Through Mistakes

Bryson DeChambeau’s transition to LIV wasn’t without controversy. In May, the golfer expressed disinterest in the league based on the lack of stability. The 28-year-old said, “I personally don’t think that at this point in time I’m in a place in my career where I can risk things like that.” Bolting within a month from those comments simply isn’t a good look for the player’s credibility.

LIV member Talor Gooch created a social media firestorm after completing Sunday’s round at Pumpkin Ridge. Comparing the brand new league’s atmosphere to the Ryder Cup and President’s Cup didn’t sit well with golf traditionalists. While the Saudi-backed league might believe all press is good press, it’s truly a balancing act until well-established.

The LIV Golf public relations department can only put out so many fires at once. With PGA members firing on all cylinders at defectors like DeChambeau, relevancy means more than stirring up controversy.